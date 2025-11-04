Pawan Kalyan Advocates Transparency in Rs 2,000 Crore Capital Investment

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has stressed the crucial need for adherence to quality standards while utilizing the Rs 2,000 crore allocated by the central government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment program.

Focusing on the reconstruction of Panchayat Raj roads, Kalyan emphasized prioritizing severely damaged stretches and instructed engineering officials to ensure transparency in fund utilization.

Notably, he highlighted the coordinated efforts between the central and state governments and prioritized ensuring these funds benefit all rural areas. He warned that any irregularities would be unacceptable, citing an example with the Rs 35 crore allocation for the Sri Satya Sai district roads.

