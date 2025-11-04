Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Advocates Transparency in Rs 2,000 Crore Capital Investment

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of using the Rs 2,000 crore allocated for capital investment with quality and transparency. Prioritizing rural infrastructure, he warned against fund mismanagement and highlighted the strong coordination between the central and state governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has stressed the crucial need for adherence to quality standards while utilizing the Rs 2,000 crore allocated by the central government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment program.

Focusing on the reconstruction of Panchayat Raj roads, Kalyan emphasized prioritizing severely damaged stretches and instructed engineering officials to ensure transparency in fund utilization.

Notably, he highlighted the coordinated efforts between the central and state governments and prioritized ensuring these funds benefit all rural areas. He warned that any irregularities would be unacceptable, citing an example with the Rs 35 crore allocation for the Sri Satya Sai district roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

