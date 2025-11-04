Tragic Train Collision Near Bilaspur: Four Dead, Many Injured

In a tragic accident near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh, a passenger train collided with a goods train on Tuesday, resulting in four confirmed deaths and several injuries, according to railway authorities.

The mishap occurred around 4 p.m. when the passenger train, en route to Bilaspur from Gevra, rammed into the goods train between Gatora and Bilaspur stations.

Rescue operations have been launched, and the injured have been shifted to local hospitals, with one in critical condition. Railway officials have announced compensation for the victims' families, and an inquiry will be carried out by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)