Tunisia's Strategic Repatriation: Aiming to End Irregular Migration

This year, Tunisia has repatriated around 10,000 irregular migrants, mostly from Sub-Saharan Africa, amid pressure from the EU. Through the voluntary return program organized with the IOM, Tunisia emphasizes not becoming a transit zone. Security measures have notably reduced migrant crossings to Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

This year, Tunisia has taken significant steps to repatriate approximately 10,000 irregular migrants, predominantly from Sub-Saharan African nations. This move comes as the North African country responds to European Union pressures to halt crossings over the Mediterranean Sea.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, addressing legislators, confirmed the repatriations were implemented via a voluntary return scheme in conjunction with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Weekly flights assist migrants in returning to their home countries.

Nafti underscored Tunisia's position to European partners, asserting that it refuses to act as a transit zone. The country's focus on security and return initiatives has markedly decreased the number of migrants reaching European shores this year.

