Tunisia's Strategic Repatriation: Aiming to End Irregular Migration

This year, Tunisia has taken significant steps to repatriate approximately 10,000 irregular migrants, predominantly from Sub-Saharan African nations. This move comes as the North African country responds to European Union pressures to halt crossings over the Mediterranean Sea.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, addressing legislators, confirmed the repatriations were implemented via a voluntary return scheme in conjunction with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Weekly flights assist migrants in returning to their home countries.

Nafti underscored Tunisia's position to European partners, asserting that it refuses to act as a transit zone. The country's focus on security and return initiatives has markedly decreased the number of migrants reaching European shores this year.