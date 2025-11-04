Left Menu

Gurugram's Appu Ghar Amusement Park Sealed Over Tax Dues

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has sealed Appu Ghar Amusement Park due to over Rs 7.43 crore in unpaid property taxes. Despite previous notices, the park, operated by International Recreation and Amusement Limited, failed to settle its dues, prompting the corporation to enforce tax discipline strictly across the city.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took decisive action Tuesday by sealing the Appu Ghar Amusement Park situated in Sector 29, citing unpaid property tax dues exceeding Rs 7.43 crore. According to an official, the park, initially sealed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 2022, remained in operation under International Recreation and Amusement Limited, despite multiple warning notices.

Zonal Taxation Officer B S Chokkar spearheaded the formal sealing process, adhering closely to required legal procedures. MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya emphasized the corporation's commitment to enforcing tax compliance throughout the city. 'Given the lack of response to our repeated notices, we were compelled to take this action. We will implement similar measures for other properties with unresolved dues,' Dahiya noted.

Revenue from property taxes is vital for funding Gurugram's development initiatives, including sanitation and infrastructure improvements. Commissioner Dahiya stated the campaign to recover outstanding taxes will be intensified, ensuring that developmental progress is not compromised. He urged taxpayers to fulfill their fiscal responsibilities promptly, aiding in the city's continued growth.

