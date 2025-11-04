Reagan Airport Bomb Threat Disrupts Flight Operations

Flight operations at Reagan Washington National Airport ground to a halt on Tuesday due to a bomb threat targeting a United Airlines flight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) intervened, resuming services after a thorough investigation of the security scare.

The issue prompted a precautionary response, with passengers evacuated and the aircraft moved away from the terminal. United Airlines deferred inquiries to the FBI, which has yet to provide further information.

Located just five miles from critical government sites such as the White House and U.S. Capitol, Reagan Airport adheres to stringent airspace security measures. The incident, resulting in over 190 flight delays, underscores the region's heightened vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)