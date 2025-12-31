Left Menu

Delhi Police's High-Tech Triumph: Over 500 Missing Phones Tracked Down

Since April, Delhi Police have recovered 515 lost and missing phones with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register portal. Among these, 399 have been reunited with their owners. Citizens are advised to promptly report lost phones and be cautious of scams involving phone recovery.

Since April, the Delhi Police have successfully tracked and recovered 515 lost and missing mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CIER) portal. An official reported on Wednesday that this initiative has already seen 399 devices returned to their owners.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), noted that the remainder of the devices are in the process of being handed over. The police employed technical surveillance to locate the phones, extending their efforts even into neighboring states.

The DCP urged the public to report lost phones without delay, block SIM cards and IMEI numbers on the CIER portal, and stay vigilant against cyber fraud, especially those involving fake claims of phone recovery.

