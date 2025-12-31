Global Political Events: A Busy Start to the New Year

January kicked off with a series of significant political events around the globe, as outlined by the detailed diary published on December 31 by Reuters.

Among the notable events are the strategic talks between China and Pakistan, a state visit by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to China, and several critical elections spanning from Myanmar to Uganda and Portugal.

The coming months will be packed with essential summits, meetings, and elections, highlighting the dynamic nature of global politics as countries engage in strategic dialogues and regional assemblies, underscoring the importance of these events in shaping international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)