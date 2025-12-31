Left Menu

Global Political Events: A Busy Start to the New Year

The political diary outlines major global political events beginning in January, such as strategic dialogues, summits, elections, and council meetings. Highlights include high-profile visits by political leaders and various elections across the globe, providing a comprehensive overview of international political activities.

Updated: 31-12-2025 16:44 IST
January kicked off with a series of significant political events around the globe, as outlined by the detailed diary published on December 31 by Reuters.

Among the notable events are the strategic talks between China and Pakistan, a state visit by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to China, and several critical elections spanning from Myanmar to Uganda and Portugal.

The coming months will be packed with essential summits, meetings, and elections, highlighting the dynamic nature of global politics as countries engage in strategic dialogues and regional assemblies, underscoring the importance of these events in shaping international relations.

