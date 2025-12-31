AIFF Urges ISL Clubs for Swift Decision on Participation Amidst Format Changes

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has issued an urgent call for participation from Indian Super League (ISL) clubs for the delayed 2025-26 season, emphasizing the need for a prompt response by January 1, 2026. This move is crucial to informing the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) of the number of matches ISL will host.

With ISL clubs unable to meet the required 24 matches for AFC Champions League 2 eligibility, AIFF urges the clubs to negotiate a one-time exemption from this rule. Meetings between AIFF and ISL representatives have occurred, but time-sensitive confirmation remains pending.

The AIFF proposed two potential league formats to adapt to the delayed schedule, hoping to start matches in February. Furthermore, AIFF faces Supreme Court deadlines and commercial challenges after the previous Master Rights Agreement expired, necessitating immediate resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)