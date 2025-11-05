Tragedy Strikes: UPS Plane Crashes in Louisville

A UPS plane bound for Honolulu crashed shortly after departing from Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Injuries have been reported, but details remain uncertain as responders assess the situation.

UPS Flight 2976 went down at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, which serves as UPS's primary air cargo hub, Worldport.

Governor Andy Beshear expressed concern and urged prayers for those involved. The scene, viewed via aerial footage, revealed extensive fires, further complicating rescue efforts. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

