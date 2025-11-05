Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: UPS Plane Crashes in Louisville

A UPS plane crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville, Kentucky, heading for Honolulu. The crash, which took place near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, resulted in injuries, though the exact number and severity are yet to be confirmed. Authorities, including Kentucky's governor, are responding to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 04:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A UPS plane bound for Honolulu crashed shortly after departing from Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Injuries have been reported, but details remain uncertain as responders assess the situation.

UPS Flight 2976 went down at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, which serves as UPS's primary air cargo hub, Worldport.

Governor Andy Beshear expressed concern and urged prayers for those involved. The scene, viewed via aerial footage, revealed extensive fires, further complicating rescue efforts. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

