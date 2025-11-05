Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, at least eight people lost their lives and several others were injured when a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Chhattisgarh, according to officials. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated that the passenger train crashed into the goods train from behind, resulting in severe damage to the passenger train's leading carriages.

Television footage captured the harrowing scene, showing the mangled first carriage of the passenger train partly on top of the goods train's last carriage. Police and rescue teams were seen working tirelessly to pull survivors out, as onlookers gathered along the parallel tracks.

The incident highlights ongoing safety issues within India's railway network, the fourth largest in the world, despite an ongoing $30 billion modernization initiative. Rail accidents remain a notable issue, with one of the worst occurring in 2023 in Odisha, where a collision involving three trains resulted in 288 fatalities.