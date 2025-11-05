Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh

A collision between a passenger train and a stationary goods train in Chhattisgarh, India, led to the death of at least eight people and left many others injured. The mishap underscores ongoing safety challenges within India's vast rail network, despite modernization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, at least eight people lost their lives and several others were injured when a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Chhattisgarh, according to officials. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated that the passenger train crashed into the goods train from behind, resulting in severe damage to the passenger train's leading carriages.

Television footage captured the harrowing scene, showing the mangled first carriage of the passenger train partly on top of the goods train's last carriage. Police and rescue teams were seen working tirelessly to pull survivors out, as onlookers gathered along the parallel tracks.

The incident highlights ongoing safety issues within India's railway network, the fourth largest in the world, despite an ongoing $30 billion modernization initiative. Rail accidents remain a notable issue, with one of the worst occurring in 2023 in Odisha, where a collision involving three trains resulted in 288 fatalities.

