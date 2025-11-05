Air India Rescues Stranded Passengers from Ulaanbaatar

In a commendable effort, Air India on Wednesday efficiently transported 228 passengers and 17 crew members, who were left stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, back to Delhi. The incident follows a precautionary diversion of their San Francisco-Delhi flight on Monday due to a technical issue.

An Air India official confirmed, 'The relief flight, designated AI183, landed safely in New Delhi at 8:24 AM, successfully completing its humanitarian mission.' The stranded passengers and crew were rescued aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner which departed for Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday afternoon.

During the interruption, Air India expressed gratitude to its passengers for their patience and collaboration. The carrier, owned by the Tata Group, noted that Flight AI174 had made an unscheduled landing in Mongolia's capital when the flight crew identified a potential technical concern mid-air.

