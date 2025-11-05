Left Menu

India Sets Standard in Global Asset Recovery Efforts, Applauded by FATF

The Financial Action Task Force has commended India's robust approach to combating financial crimes by highlighting several cases from the country. With effective legislation and operational benchmarks, India's framework for asset tracing and recovery is now a global model, emphasizing inter-agency collaboration and a victim-centric focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:41 IST
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) (Photo/X@FATFNews). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strong affirmation of India's strategies to curb financial crimes, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has applauded the country in its recent report. This global watchdog on terror funding spotlighted India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) for setting new operational benchmarks in asset recovery.

FATF's latest publication, titled "Asset Recovery Guidance and Best Practices," underscores India's successful framework for tracking, seizing, and returning assets derived from criminal activities. The document is part of the FATF's most comprehensive overhaul in decades concerning confiscation standards and international cooperation.

Highlighted within are various Indian cases, including notable fraud investigations and international collaborations, which demonstrate India's robust legal tools and coordinated enforcement measures. The ED's proactive role, coupled with strong legislation, sets a precedent in safeguarding financial integrity on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

