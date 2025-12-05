Left Menu

Cannabis plants worth Rs 1 cr seized in Maharashtra's Jalna; one held

Police have seized cannabis plants worth Rs one crore from a farm in Jalna district of Maharashtra, and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Friday. During the raid, police seized cannabis plants worth approximately Rs 1 crore. Police had received information that a local man was cultivating a large quantity of cannabis.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:07 IST
Cannabis plants worth Rs 1 cr seized in Maharashtra's Jalna; one held
Police have seized cannabis plants worth Rs one crore from a farm in Jalna district of Maharashtra, and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Friday. The operation was carried out by the local police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) late on Wednesday following a tip-off about illegal cultivation of cannabis in Kauchalwadi village of Ambad tehsil. ''During the raid, police seized cannabis plants worth approximately Rs 1 crore. A man named Dhavaliram Charavande was arrested in this connection,'' assistant police inspector Sachin Ingewad said. Police had received information that a local man was cultivating a large quantity of cannabis. Accordingly, police personnel and officials of agriculture department conducted a raid at the site, and recovered around four quintals of cannabis plants along with leaves as well as flowers that were being dried,'' he said.

