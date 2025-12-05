Sports Ministry partners with Pune-based influencer for 64-day Fit India Run

The Sports Ministry's flagship program, Fit India, has joined hands with Pune-based Simple Steps Fitness for a 64-day run led by ultra-runner and influencer Ashish Kasodekar.

The initiative began on November 24 from the Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, the point where India sees its first sunrise. It is set to conclude on the Republic Day next year at Guhar Moti in Gujarat, the nation's last sunset point.

''The collaboration is expected to strengthen the Fit India mission by making fitness a lifestyle, encourage tree plantation and environmental awareness nationwide, build stronger community bonds through inclusive participation, and inspire a sustainable culture of health, movement, and mindfulness,'' stated a press release.

Kasodekar, known for his Guinness World Record of running 60 marathons in 60 days and his gruelling 555-km La Ultra feat, is traversing multiple states, from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to Bihar, as well as from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

During the 64-day run, Dawn2Dusk also aims to plant 76,000 trees, joining hands with Grow Tree Foundation, and collectively log 7,60,000 km of running and walking as citizens across the country participate from their own locations.

