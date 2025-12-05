Left Menu

Sports Ministry partners with Pune-based influencer for 64-day Fit India Run

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:10 IST
Sports Ministry partners with Pune-based influencer for 64-day Fit India Run
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry's flagship program, Fit India, has joined hands with Pune-based Simple Steps Fitness for a 64-day run led by ultra-runner and influencer Ashish Kasodekar.

The initiative began on November 24 from the Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, the point where India sees its first sunrise. It is set to conclude on the Republic Day next year at Guhar Moti in Gujarat, the nation's last sunset point.

''The collaboration is expected to strengthen the Fit India mission by making fitness a lifestyle, encourage tree plantation and environmental awareness nationwide, build stronger community bonds through inclusive participation, and inspire a sustainable culture of health, movement, and mindfulness,'' stated a press release.

Kasodekar, known for his Guinness World Record of running 60 marathons in 60 days and his gruelling 555-km La Ultra feat, is traversing multiple states, from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to Bihar, as well as from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

During the 64-day run, Dawn2Dusk also aims to plant 76,000 trees, joining hands with Grow Tree Foundation, and collectively log 7,60,000 km of running and walking as citizens across the country participate from their own locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

 India
2
Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

 Nepal
3
CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

 India
4
Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Records

Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Re...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025