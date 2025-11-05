Left Menu

RSWM and Adani Energy Forge Path to Sustainability with 60 MW Renewable Power Deal

RSWM has signed a deal with Adani Energy Solutions to secure 60 MW of renewable energy, increasing their green energy usage to 70%. The Rs 60 crore investment highlights RSWM's commitment to sustainability and aligns with India's national clean energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:00 IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (X/@AdaniEnergySol). Image Credit: ANI
RSWM Ltd., a leading textile manufacturer, has partnered with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. to enhance its renewable energy consumption. This strategic agreement secures an additional 60 MW of renewable power, underscoring RSWM's sustainability ambitions.

The collaboration, involving a Rs 60 crore investment from RSWM under the Group Captive Scheme, facilitates the supply of 31.53 crore units of green energy annually to its manufacturing sites in Rajasthan. As a result, the renewable component in RSWM's energy portfolio will rise to 70% from the current 33%.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman and CEO of RSWM, emphasized the importance of aligning industrial growth with sustainability benchmarks, aiming to exceed the national average of clean energy consumption. Adani Energy Solutions' CEO, Kandarp Patel, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership's role in decarbonizing industry practices.

