SA must build green skills to drive just energy transition, says Futshane

South Africa’s shift to cleaner, affordable and sustainable energy will only succeed if the country invests heavily in developing the skills needed to power new industries—while ensuring young people and vulnerable communities are not excluded. This was the central message delivered by Thembisa Futshane, Acting Director-General of Higher Education and Training, during Climate Talk 2025 held in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the German Embassy, brought together young South Africans, industry leaders, innovators and policymakers under the theme “Powering Possibility: Jobs and Innovation in South Africa’s Just Energy Future.” The dialogue explored how the country’s energy transition can unlock new opportunities for training, employment, investment and equitable growth.

Energy Transition Already Transforming the Labour Market

Futshane emphasised that the Just Energy Transition (JET) is not an abstract policy discussion but a reality already reshaping South Africa’s economy and determining which skills are becoming essential.

“The energy transition is not a distant policy debate. It is already shaping the economy our young people will inherit,” she said. “It will influence the jobs they can access and the communities that will benefit.”

She stressed that a truly just transition must uplift workers affected by the decline of coal, build new industrial capabilities and empower young people to participate meaningfully in the emerging green and digital economy.

Strong Partnerships Driving Skills Development

The Acting DG thanked the Government of Germany for its longstanding partnership with South Africa—particularly through the German development agency GIZ and KfW Development Bank, which have provided technical support, curriculum development assistance, equipment, and lecturer training to strengthen the TVET sector.

She also acknowledged major industry partners—including BMW, Siemens, Siemens Energy, Bosch, Festo Didactics and the uYilo eMobility Programme—for investing in South Africa’s future workforce through:

internships and apprenticeships

training programmes

access to modern technology and equipment

research and innovation collaborations

workplace exposure for TVET students

These initiatives, she noted, help align training with real-world needs and ensure graduates are prepared for fast-growing green industries such as renewable energy, mobility technologies, hydrogen, efficiency systems and advanced manufacturing.

Skills System Central to a Fair Transition

Futshane stressed that the Just Energy Transition is a shared national endeavour, not just a government responsibility. Industry, civil society, training institutions and development partners all play vital roles.

“A transition cannot be considered ‘just’ if it leaves people behind, or if those who carried the burden of the old energy system cannot benefit from the new one,” she said.

She explained that the green economy requires a full ecosystem of new competencies, from engineering and digital skills to construction, maintenance, environmental management, community engagement and entrepreneurship.

Ongoing Efforts to Strengthen the Skills Pipeline

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), in partnership with SETAs, businesses, civil society and international partners, has been expanding skills development initiatives aligned with the energy transition.

Key interventions include:

updating curricula to include renewable energy, energy efficiency, and new technologies

upgrading training equipment at TVET colleges

extensive lecturer development programmes

workplace learning partnerships with industry

expanding Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)

piloting community-based skilling programmes in areas affected by coal decline

Futshane also highlighted the creation of the JET Skills Desk, a dedicated coordination hub within DHET that works across government, SETAs, training institutions and donors to ensure skills development meets the needs of the energy transition.

“Its work helps us move from policy to implementation, ensuring that the transition truly delivers opportunities for our people,” she said.

Supporting Communities Affected by Coal Phase-Down

The Acting DG stressed that communities dependent on coal—including workers in labour-sending areas, residents of informal settlements around power stations and former coal-mining towns—must not be forgotten.

A just transition requires:

reskilling and retraining workers

inclusive decision-making

equitable distribution of public investment

access to community training and job opportunities

“No one should be asked to sacrifice their livelihood for a transition from which they do not benefit,” she said.

Youth at the Heart of South Africa’s Energy Future

Futshane called on young people to seize opportunities emerging in the green economy, describing the energy transition as “your generation’s opportunity to shape the world you want to live in.”

She encouraged educators to innovate continuously and urged private sector partners to keep opening doors for South Africans through collaboration, mentorship and training.

“Let us ensure that the energy transition becomes not only a technical achievement but a national project of justice and opportunity,” she concluded.