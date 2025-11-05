Left Menu

India and US Edge Closer to Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Complex Negotiations

India and the US are progressing towards a Bilateral Trade Agreement tackling complex issues to boost trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030. Despite challenges, both sides remain optimistic as five rounds of talks have concluded, aiming for completion by fall 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:23 IST
India and US Edge Closer to Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Complex Negotiations
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced Wednesday that negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement are making significant progress, despite involving numerous sensitive and serious issues. Talks between the two nations, according to Minister Goyal, are both complex and promising, requiring patience as they work towards a successful resolution.

A government official recently revealed that India and the US are nearing the completion of the first phase of the ambitious trade agreement. Negotiators are finalizing the language of the agreement, with both parties converging on most issues. According to the official, as of October 23, Thursday, the nations had conducted five rounds of talks since March and are on track to finalize the initial phase by the fall of 2025.

The bilateral agreement, initiated in February, aims to significantly boost trade volumes from the current $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030. Minister Goyal led a high-level delegation to the United States in September to facilitate these negotiations. Concurrently, the US contingent, led by Brendan Lynch, had constructive discussions in New Delhi, highlighting a shared commitment to promptly conclude a mutually beneficial deal. In recent months, despite past tariff escalations set by US President Trump, both countries have made concerted efforts to resolve their trade challenges and advance towards a comprehensive agreement.

TRENDING

1
Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

 India
2
Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

 Global
3
Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

 India
4
India's Asset Recovery Successes Spotlighted by FATF

India's Asset Recovery Successes Spotlighted by FATF

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025