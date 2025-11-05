Transforming Urban Living: Gera Developments Launches WellnessCentric Homes

Gera Developments Private Limited, known for its innovative real estate projects, has unveiled a groundbreaking residential concept in India. Gera's WellnessCentric Homes, the first of its kind in the country, are designed to transform urban living by integrating holistic wellness into everyday life.

The concept builds on the success of their ChildCentric® Homes, offering living ecosystems that nurture the mind, body, and spirit. These homes come equipped with wellness features such as yoga and Pilates sessions, nutrition consultations, and community wellness initiatives, facilitated through partnerships with wellness experts.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been named the brand ambassador for Gera's WellnessCentric Homes, mirroring the philosophy of balance and holistic fitness. With this initiative, Gera continues to set new benchmarks in real estate by emphasizing customer-centric innovation and a commitment to well-being.