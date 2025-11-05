Left Menu

Transforming Urban Living: Gera Developments Launches WellnessCentric Homes

Gera Developments, pioneers in real estate, introduces India's first WellnessCentric Homes, revolutionizing urban living with a focus on holistic wellness. Integrating design, science, and lifestyle, these homes provide yoga sessions, fitness coaching, and more. Actor Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador, embodying the project's wellness philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:04 IST
Mr. Rohit Gera, MD, Gera Developments and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan unite to redefine modern living with Gera's WellnessCentric Homes. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gera Developments Private Limited, known for its innovative real estate projects, has unveiled a groundbreaking residential concept in India. Gera's WellnessCentric Homes, the first of its kind in the country, are designed to transform urban living by integrating holistic wellness into everyday life.

The concept builds on the success of their ChildCentric® Homes, offering living ecosystems that nurture the mind, body, and spirit. These homes come equipped with wellness features such as yoga and Pilates sessions, nutrition consultations, and community wellness initiatives, facilitated through partnerships with wellness experts.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been named the brand ambassador for Gera's WellnessCentric Homes, mirroring the philosophy of balance and holistic fitness. With this initiative, Gera continues to set new benchmarks in real estate by emphasizing customer-centric innovation and a commitment to well-being.

