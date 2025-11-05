Himachal Pradesh's Aquatic Vision: A Boost to the Rural Economy

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to enhance the rural economy with the creation of an Integrated Aqua Park in Nadaun, Hamirpur district. Announced on Wednesday, the project, which carries a Rs 25 crore investment, is backed by a detailed project report prepared by ICAR-CIFA.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the importance of the fisheries sector, stating its potential in boosting farmers' income. The park will serve as both an employment hub and a center for modern aquaculture practices, transforming the sector into a profitable venture.

Equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, the park will focus on producing high-quality fish seeds and advanced aquaculture technologies, offering practical training to youth. This initiative aims to provide self-employment opportunities, effectively lifting the local economy.

