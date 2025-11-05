Strengthening Ties: The Robust India-Japan Partnership in the Indo-Pacific
India and Japan solidify their strategic partnership, enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific. Focused on supply chains, artificial intelligence, and clean energy, this alliance aims to bolster economic growth and uphold a free Indo-Pacific, with initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative leading the charge.
The India-Japan partnership is proving pivotal in bolstering strategic stability in the sensitive Indo-Pacific region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized at a recent forum. Their shared vision aims to promote a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific, an endeavor that, while imperative, presents complex challenges ahead.
Delivering his address at the India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, Jaishankar affirmed the strengthened ties between the two nations, marked by their concerted efforts to enhance global economic growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to new Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, signals the importance both countries place on their relationship.
Looking forward, the partnership plans to amplify strengths in critical sectors like supply chains, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. Additionally, initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative and the Action Plan for Human Resource Cooperation reflect the evolving agenda, aimed at deepening socio-economic bonds.
