Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

Mafatlal Industries Ltd, a part of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, announced a notable 7.76% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 21.52 crore for the September 2025 quarter, as per the latest regulatory filing.

Compared to the Rs 19.97 crore net profit posted in the same period last year, the company continues to demonstrate solid financial growth. The revenue from operations saw a 3.43% increase, reaching Rs 1,029.69 crore for the quarter, in contrast to Rs 995.52 crore in the previous year.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO MB Raghunath said, "This marks our highest-ever half-yearly performance. Our robust order book and strategic approach are key drivers for the ongoing growth." The company's focus remains on operational excellence and leveraging its asset-light model for sustained success.

(With inputs from agencies.)