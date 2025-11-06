SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

On November 5, the SERES Group (stock code: 9927.HK) made a groundbreaking entry onto the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This milestone establishes SERES as the pioneering Chinese luxury new energy vehicle (NEV) maker to secure listings on both the A-share and H-share markets. The feat not only marks the largest IPO ever by a Chinese automaker but also stands as this year's largest automaker IPO globally.

The successful Hong Kong launch provides SERES with a robust international platform for capital growth and supports its comprehensive global expansion strategy. Significantly, it sets a precedent for Chinese automakers aiming to venture overseas, blending technological advancements with financial strength. Investor enthusiasm is evident, as SERES' IPO, launched on October 27, was oversubscribed 133 times, amassing over HK$170 billion in funding.

With approximately 70% of the funds earmarked for research and development, and 20% designated for enhancing diverse marketing channels, SERES' future plans are clearly growth-oriented. The offering also piqued the interest of 22 cornerstone investors, including renowned names like Chongqing Industrial Mother Fund and Schroders, reflecting broad recognition from global capital markets. This validation is poised to elevate SERES' valuation and expand its global footprint across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa, following successful entries into key markets like Norway and Germany.