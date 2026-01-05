Left Menu

Astrikos AI Accelerates Global Expansion with Gorilla Investment

Astrikos AI has received strategic investment from Gorilla Technology Group to enhance global expansion and development of its Smart Interop Analytical Platform. This partnership aims to leverage AI and IoT technologies for smart infrastructure. The smart cities market and data center industries are projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:00 IST
Astrikos AI has announced a significant strategic investment from Gorilla Technology Group, a leader in AI-driven solutions, to bolster its global growth. With this additional funding, Astrikos aims to expand the reach of its Smart Interop Analytical Platform, enhancing its presence within smart cities, data centers, and critical infrastructure.

The smart infrastructure sector is poised for notable growth. Reports indicate that the global smart cities market is expected to rise dramatically, with the data center segment in India also experiencing substantial expansion, driven by increased AI adoption.

This collaboration enables Astrikos to access key markets such as the UAE, USA, and India, leveraging Gorilla's expertise in edge computing and security surveillance. The company's leadership views this investment as pivotal in transforming public infrastructure with real-time operational intelligence solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

