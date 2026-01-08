Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Aims for Global Expansion

In a historic move, Alaska Airlines has announced the purchase of 110 new Boeing aircraft, marking the largest single order in the airline's history. This ambitious expansion plan aims to modernize its fleet and propel the Seattle-based carrier into international markets, including planned routes to Rome and London.

The order is a clear indication of Alaska's faith in Boeing's corrective measures and quality enhancements, following a previous incident that shook the aviation industry. The planned acquisition, which includes 105 737 MAX 10 jets and five 787-10 Dreamliners, underscores Alaska Airlines' commitment to becoming the nation's fourth global carrier and competing with the 'Big Three' airlines in the U.S.

Alaska Airlines is also taking strategic steps to integrate operations following its $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines in 2024, aiming to unify the passenger service systems by April. Additionally, the airline's strategic fleet expansion is set to support new long-haul services, bolstering domestic operations and gradually replacing older aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)