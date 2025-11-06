Double-Decker Disaster: Tragedy on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A catastrophic accident unfolded on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, when a double-decker sleeper bus carrying nearly 60 passengers overturned, seriously injuring around 20 people.

The collision took place late Wednesday night near the Hasanpur area, involving a high-speed bus and a vegetable-laden pickup truck, as confirmed by Hasanganj Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated by local police and emergency services. Passengers were extricated through windows, and those injured were taken to health facilities, with critically wounded individuals transferred to Lucknow for further medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)