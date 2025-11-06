Left Menu

Double-Decker Disaster: Tragedy on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A double-decker bus accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, left around 20 seriously injured. The bus, carrying roughly 60 passengers, overturned after colliding with a vegetable-laden pickup. Emergency services promptly responded, rescuing passengers and transporting the injured to medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic accident unfolded on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, when a double-decker sleeper bus carrying nearly 60 passengers overturned, seriously injuring around 20 people.

The collision took place late Wednesday night near the Hasanpur area, involving a high-speed bus and a vegetable-laden pickup truck, as confirmed by Hasanganj Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated by local police and emergency services. Passengers were extricated through windows, and those injured were taken to health facilities, with critically wounded individuals transferred to Lucknow for further medical care.

