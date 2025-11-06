Tragedy on Karnal-Meerut Highway: Nepali Nationals Involved in Fatal Crash

A tragic accident on the Karnal-Meerut highway resulted in the deaths of two Nepali nationals, including a child, and left nine others seriously injured on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The collision occurred as the 11 travelers, all Nepali citizens, were en route to Chandigarh. Phugana SHO Vijay Kumar confirmed the incident to PTI.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where 30-year-old Gopal and 3-year-old Anmol were pronounced dead. The impact severely damaged the car, Kumar reported.

