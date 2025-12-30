Left Menu

Crypto Fraud Scandal: ED Cracks Down in Haryana and Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched locations in Haryana and Chandigarh in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud involving Crypto World Trading Company. Four individuals allegedly deceived investors, channeling their funds through personal and associates' bank accounts. The ED seized cash, documents, and froze multiple bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into an alleged cryptocurrency fraud perpetrated by Crypto World Trading Company. Raids in Haryana and Chandigarh revealed a network of deceitful practices designed to swindle investors.

Authorities searched nine residential properties across Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Chandigarh, following an FIR from the Haryana Police. The investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), identified four suspects: Vikas Kalra, Tarun Taneja, Kapil Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.

The suspects allegedly enticed investors with false promises, utilizing Binance to manage illicit funds. Analysis indicates these funds were laundered through various bank accounts, ultimately purchasing property. The ED confiscated cash, documents, digital devices, and froze bank accounts worth Rs 22.38 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

 India
2
From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

 India
3
Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

 India
4
TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025