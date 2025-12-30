Crypto Fraud Scandal: ED Cracks Down in Haryana and Chandigarh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched locations in Haryana and Chandigarh in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud involving Crypto World Trading Company. Four individuals allegedly deceived investors, channeling their funds through personal and associates' bank accounts. The ED seized cash, documents, and froze multiple bank accounts.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into an alleged cryptocurrency fraud perpetrated by Crypto World Trading Company. Raids in Haryana and Chandigarh revealed a network of deceitful practices designed to swindle investors.
Authorities searched nine residential properties across Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Chandigarh, following an FIR from the Haryana Police. The investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), identified four suspects: Vikas Kalra, Tarun Taneja, Kapil Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.
The suspects allegedly enticed investors with false promises, utilizing Binance to manage illicit funds. Analysis indicates these funds were laundered through various bank accounts, ultimately purchasing property. The ED confiscated cash, documents, digital devices, and froze bank accounts worth Rs 22.38 lakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026
Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals
Market Holds Steady as Investors Eye Future Gains
Bomb Scare in Chandigarh Court: Swift Evacuation and Inspection Ensures Safety