Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Reports Robust Growth for Q2 FY26

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., a major kitchen appliance player in South India, has reported strong financial results for Q2 FY26. The company saw a 14% increase in revenue and a 21% growth in EBITDA, fueled by product launches, gross margin improvement, and buoyant sales during festive periods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:34 IST
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Announces its Results for Q2 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., a prominent name in South India's kitchen appliance market, has announced its standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year that ended on September 30, 2025. The company reported impressive growth figures, showcasing its robust performance amidst a competitive market landscape.

Operationally, the company saw double-digit growth across all core categories, which was driven by increased volumes and new product introductions under the Idea First Series. These premium offerings have contributed significantly to sales across E-commerce, modern trade, and regional store chains. The company's strategic moves have paid off, especially with the government's reduction in GST and festive season contributing to surging sales, particularly of pressure cookers.

Financially, the company achieved a 14% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs. 293 crore. EBITDA saw a notable 21% growth year-on-year, culminating in an EBITDA margin expansion of 60 basis points to 9.5%. The company's Manager and Chief Business Officer, Swetha Sagar, attributed this success to disciplined cost management, improved gross margins, and sustained growth momentum. The brand continues to innovate and refresh, ensuring its place among the top three brands in India's kitchen and small domestic appliance sector. Butterfly Gandhimathi's diverse product portfolio and strong market presence underline its commitment to consumer needs and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

