IFC Invests $14M in MR. D.I.Y. Thailand to Spur Jobs and Inclusive Growth

To accelerate job creation, economic inclusion, and regional development across Thailand, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested THB 455.7 million (approximately $14 million) as an anchor investor in the initial public offering (IPO) of MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a leading home improvement and lifestyle retailer with an extensive national presence.

The investment underscores IFC’s long-standing commitment to supporting the private sector as a vehicle for inclusive and sustainable development, particularly in emerging markets and underserved regions.

Expanding Retail to Underserved Regions

MR. D.I.Y. Thailand currently operates over 1,000 stores across the country and is widely recognized for its affordable, accessible product range that includes hardware, household items, stationery, electrical goods, toys, and personal care products.

With proceeds from the IPO, the company aims to open at least 500 additional outlets between 2025 and 2027, significantly expanding its retail footprint into secondary cities and rural areas—places often overlooked by modern retail development.

“Retail is a cornerstone of Thailand’s economy, especially in areas where manufacturing and tourism are less prominent,” said Yuan Jane Xu, IFC Country Manager for Thailand. “It provides stable income, employment, and access to affordable goods in underserved communities.”

This expansion is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, support local supply chains, and foster urban-rural economic linkages—thereby driving regional development and bridging income disparities between Bangkok and the provinces.

Strengthening Infrastructure for Growth

To support this rapid retail expansion, MR. D.I.Y. Thailand plans to invest in logistics infrastructure, including the expansion of warehouse and distribution capacity. This operational growth is crucial for maintaining supply chain efficiency, minimizing stock shortages, and ensuring seamless delivery of goods across Thailand's diverse geography.

The company currently employs more than 12,000 workers, and the growth strategy will not only create jobs in retail but also in transportation, warehousing, logistics, construction, and services—contributing to broad-based economic development.

Retail as a Driver of Inclusive Employment

Retail is one of the largest and most accessible sectors in Thailand, serving as a gateway to formal and semi-formal employment for first-time job seekers, women, and youth. It also offers job opportunities that typically require lower educational thresholds, making it vital for economic inclusion.

IFC’s investment in MR. D.I.Y. Thailand aligns with its strategic focus on:

Promoting private sector-led job creation

Encouraging inclusive economic models

Channeling investment into high-impact, employment-intensive sectors

“Mobilizing private capital to create more and better jobs is a top priority for IFC,” noted Xu. “This investment supports a business that is creating jobs and providing economic opportunity in every corner of Thailand.”

Supporting Sustainable and Scalable Businesses

IFC’s role as an anchor investor also serves to attract additional private investment, sending a strong signal of confidence to the market. The support helps MR. D.I.Y. Thailand strengthen its corporate governance, sustainability practices, and long-term competitiveness—key factors in building resilient businesses capable of withstanding future shocks.

The partnership with MR. D.I.Y. Thailand also complements the broader goals of IFC and the World Bank Group in Thailand, which include:

Boosting private sector development

Fostering regional integration

Reducing poverty and income inequality

A Model for Inclusive Retail Development

MR. D.I.Y.’s business model—marked by low prices, wide accessibility, and rapid scalability—offers a blueprint for how modern retail can serve as a catalyst for inclusive economic transformation in Southeast Asia.

By deepening its presence in underserved regions, investing in infrastructure, and generating employment, MR. D.I.Y. Thailand is not only expanding its business footprint but also contributing meaningfully to Thailand’s broader development agenda.