Radicalization Suspected in Western France Car Attack

A driver who rammed a car into a crowd in western France is suspected of 'self-radicalisation' with 'explicit religious references' at home. The attack injured five people, and authorities are investigating the potential religious motivation. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor is currently observing the case.
A driver who rammed his vehicle into a crowd in western France is under suspicion for 'self-radicalisation' due to 'explicit religious references' found at his home, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported on Thursday.
The suspect, who shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during the incident, injured five people in the attack on Oleron island, though it remains unclear if the act was religiously motivated, according to Nunez.
The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is investigating potential motives, with the case currently overseen by the local prosecutor's office in La Rochelle. The suspect, known for prior petty crimes, is a French resident of Oleron.
