Left Menu

VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New Standards

VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX, developed in collaboration with Canada's INKAS, has become Vietnam's first armored electric vehicle to achieve VPAM VR7 certification. Launched during Vietnam's 80th National Day in Hanoi, this model highlights the nation's industrial prowess and reflects traditional motifs blended with modern technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:28 IST
VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New Standards
Developed by VinFast, the country's young automaker, in partnership with INKAS of Canada, the Lac Hong 900 LX is both a symbol of industrial maturity and a technological milestone. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VinFast, in partnership with Canadian firm INKAS, has introduced the Lac Hong 900 LX, Vietnam's inaugural armored electric vehicle. Launched on the nation's 80th National Day, the vehicle has achieved the rigorous VPAM VR7 certification, standing as a symbol of Vietnam's growing industrial capabilities.

The Lac Hong 900 LX debuted dramatically at the Vietnam Exposition Center, showcasing two models—one untouched, the other a testament to its resilience, marked by over 400 bullet impacts and surviving explosive tests. The vehicle endured testing at Germany's Beschussamt Ulm facility, proving its capability against military-grade challenges.

The vehicle combines robustness with aesthetics, featuring a grille inspired by traditional Vietnamese motifs and a gold-plated national symbol on the hood. Inside, luxury meets cultural homage with materials like Golden Nanmu wood and hand-stitched Nappa leather. VinFast's achievement is notable against the backdrop of emerging Asian economies advancing in electric vehicle technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LIC reports 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 10,053 crore for second quarter ended September 2025: Filing.

LIC reports 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 10,053 crore for second qua...

 Global
2
Coinbase Europe's 21.5 Million Euro Fine: A Wake-Up Call for the Crypto World

Coinbase Europe's 21.5 Million Euro Fine: A Wake-Up Call for the Crypto Worl...

 Global
3
India's Aluminium Revolution: Driving Circular Economy and Green Growth

India's Aluminium Revolution: Driving Circular Economy and Green Growth

 India
4
Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives

Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025