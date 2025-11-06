VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New Standards

VinFast, in partnership with Canadian firm INKAS, has introduced the Lac Hong 900 LX, Vietnam's inaugural armored electric vehicle. Launched on the nation's 80th National Day, the vehicle has achieved the rigorous VPAM VR7 certification, standing as a symbol of Vietnam's growing industrial capabilities.

The Lac Hong 900 LX debuted dramatically at the Vietnam Exposition Center, showcasing two models—one untouched, the other a testament to its resilience, marked by over 400 bullet impacts and surviving explosive tests. The vehicle endured testing at Germany's Beschussamt Ulm facility, proving its capability against military-grade challenges.

The vehicle combines robustness with aesthetics, featuring a grille inspired by traditional Vietnamese motifs and a gold-plated national symbol on the hood. Inside, luxury meets cultural homage with materials like Golden Nanmu wood and hand-stitched Nappa leather. VinFast's achievement is notable against the backdrop of emerging Asian economies advancing in electric vehicle technology.

