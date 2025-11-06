Swastika Investmart Launches Avisa Wealth to Transform Wealth Management

In a strategic initiative to expand its services, Swastika Investmart Ltd., one of India's leading listed brokerage and financial service groups, has officially unveiled Avisa Wealth, a cutting-edge wealth management division. The move underscores Swastika's aim to deliver comprehensive, integrated financial solutions to its vast clientele.

Founded in 1992 and listed on the stock exchange since 1995, Swastika Investmart has significantly diversified its offerings beyond traditional stockbroking. Over the last few years, its Investment Banking division has achieved remarkable milestones, such as launching over 36 IPOs and completing more than 450 business valuations. This expansion into wealth management reflects the firm's continued evolution.

Avisa Wealth promises a suite of diversified investment opportunities, including Mutual Funds, Offshore Investments, Bonds/NCDs, and more, backed by a rigorous selection process to ensure transparency and performance. According to Sunil Nyati, Managing Director of Swastika Investmart, the initiative is designed to democratize access to professional wealth management, leveraging years of market expertise and digital infrastructure.

The CEO, Parth Nyati, emphasizes that Avisa Wealth is set to redefine client interactions with wealth creation, combining technology with human expertise. The division adopts a "Core and Satellite" portfolio strategy, aiming to blend stable investment solutions with tactical allocation for growth and diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)