Homeland Group Sets Sights on Gurugram with Strategic NCR Expansion

Gurugram, India: Homeland Group, known as one of North India's fastest-expanding real estate developers, has officially announced its foray into the National Capital Region (NCR). The company celebrated the opening of its new corporate office in Gurugram's Baani The Statement building, signaling its ambition to become a pan-India player.

Steered by leaders like Shri Krishan Aggarwal and Shri Hemant Jindal, homeland Group remains committed to quality and innovation. CEO Umang Jindal emphasized the strategic importance of expanding into Gurugram, aiming to continue their legacy of trust and quality as they gear up for a public listing by FY27.

Homeland Group has a track record of delivering high-quality projects, as evidenced by its successful ventures like Homeland Heights and CP67 Mall. With plans to launch Homeland Global Park, the largest mixed-use development in North India, the Group is also venturing into luxury second homes in Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)