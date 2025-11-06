Left Menu

Homeland Group Sets Sights on Gurugram with Strategic NCR Expansion

Homeland Group, a leading real estate developer from North India, inaugurates its new corporate office in Gurugram, marking an expansion into the National Capital Region. This move aligns with the company's vision of growth and trust, setting the stage for a pan-Indian presence with ambitious future developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:50 IST
Homeland Group Sets Sights on Gurugram with Strategic NCR Expansion
Homeland Group unveils its new corporate office in Gurugram, strengthening its North India presence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram, India: Homeland Group, known as one of North India's fastest-expanding real estate developers, has officially announced its foray into the National Capital Region (NCR). The company celebrated the opening of its new corporate office in Gurugram's Baani The Statement building, signaling its ambition to become a pan-India player.

Steered by leaders like Shri Krishan Aggarwal and Shri Hemant Jindal, homeland Group remains committed to quality and innovation. CEO Umang Jindal emphasized the strategic importance of expanding into Gurugram, aiming to continue their legacy of trust and quality as they gear up for a public listing by FY27.

Homeland Group has a track record of delivering high-quality projects, as evidenced by its successful ventures like Homeland Heights and CP67 Mall. With plans to launch Homeland Global Park, the largest mixed-use development in North India, the Group is also venturing into luxury second homes in Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Local Language in Banking: A Call by Finance Minister

Empowering Local Language in Banking: A Call by Finance Minister

 India
2
India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospects

India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospec...

 India
3
Hindustan Construction Company Reports Quarterly Profit Decline

Hindustan Construction Company Reports Quarterly Profit Decline

 India
4
Sterling's Shift: BoE's Strategic Hold Sparks Market Movements

Sterling's Shift: BoE's Strategic Hold Sparks Market Movements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025