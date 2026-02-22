Slight Dip in Temperatures, Persistent Air Quality Concerns in North India
Temperatures dropped slightly in Punjab and Haryana, with near-normal conditions in Haryana and above-normal ones in Punjab. Haryana's lowest was 10.4°C, and Punjab's Bathinda recorded 8.0°C. In Delhi, the air quality index registered 242, indicating poor air quality with potential health effects.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, a marginal decrease in minimum temperatures was observed across Punjab and Haryana, as reported by the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh. Despite this dip, Haryana witnessed near-normal temperature levels, while Punjab experienced temperatures slightly above the norm.
Significant temperature readings include Pandu Pindara in Jind, Haryana, which recorded the state's lowest at 10.4°C, and Chandigarh registering a decrease to 11.2°C, below its average. In Punjab, Bathinda marked the coldest at 8.0°C, while the average temperatures remained higher than usual.
Concurrently, Delhi's air quality has raised concerns, with the Air Quality Index standing at 242, falling in the 'poor' category, suggesting potential respiratory risks for residents. The Central Pollution Control Board outlined that such levels could lead to discomfort or health issues for extended exposure periods.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Chandigarh
- IMD
- temperatures
- air quality
- AQI
- CPCB
- Delhi
- weather
ALSO READ
Delhi's Weather Update: Clear Skies but Air Quality Remains Poor
New Standards Set to Breathe Life into Delhi NCR's Air Quality
Rajasthan Scorches: Rising Temperatures Sweep Across the State
Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge
Unexpected Rains to Hit Southern Andhra Pradesh Amid Rising Temperatures