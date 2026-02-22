Slight Dip in Temperatures, Persistent Air Quality Concerns in North India

On Saturday, a marginal decrease in minimum temperatures was observed across Punjab and Haryana, as reported by the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh. Despite this dip, Haryana witnessed near-normal temperature levels, while Punjab experienced temperatures slightly above the norm.

Significant temperature readings include Pandu Pindara in Jind, Haryana, which recorded the state's lowest at 10.4°C, and Chandigarh registering a decrease to 11.2°C, below its average. In Punjab, Bathinda marked the coldest at 8.0°C, while the average temperatures remained higher than usual.

Concurrently, Delhi's air quality has raised concerns, with the Air Quality Index standing at 242, falling in the 'poor' category, suggesting potential respiratory risks for residents. The Central Pollution Control Board outlined that such levels could lead to discomfort or health issues for extended exposure periods.