Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellence

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazer in sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions, has been honored at the 6th CII 4R Awards in New Delhi. Held by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the event celebrated industry leaders for advancing waste solutions aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Blue Planet stood out among the top 25 private firms excelling in municipal solid waste (MSW) management. The company is celebrated for its comprehensive approach, addressing India's generation of about 63.17 million tonnes of MSW annually by converting waste into resources such as fuel and compost.

With successful projects across the nation, including collaborations with Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and South Eastern Railways, CEO Prashant Singh emphasizes the importance of innovation in confronting India's waste challenges. Singh, a pivotal figure in shaping waste management policies, continues to drive the sector towards sustainable practices.