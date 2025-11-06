UPL Ltd. Shifts Into High Gear With Robust Q2 Profit and Strategic Growth
UPL Ltd. reported a significant Q2 profit rise to Rs 612 crore, propelled by increased volumes and positive foreign exchange trends. The company's strategic focus on operational excellence, innovation, and market relationships contributed to a strong first half, prompting an upgrade in their FY26 EBITDA guidance to 12-16% growth.
- Country:
- India
Agro-chemicals giant UPL Ltd. showcased a remarkable turnaround in the second quarter, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 612 crore. This surge was driven by higher volumes and favorable foreign exchange movements, overturning a net loss of Rs 585 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
UPL's total income saw an 8.37% increase, reaching Rs 12,019 crore, bolstered by effective strategies in volume growth and forex advantages. Expenses remained largely unchanged, while the company's diversified market reach and innovation-led R&D fortified its business model, according to CEO Jai Shroff.
Chief Financial Officer Bikash Prasad highlighted Q2 as a standout quarter, attributing strong profit growth to operational excellence and disciplined financial management. With net debt reduced and a strategic outlook for H2, UPL has revised its FY26 EBITDA growth guidance to 12-16%, indicating robust shareholder value creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)