UPL Ltd. Shifts Into High Gear With Robust Q2 Profit and Strategic Growth

Agro-chemicals giant UPL Ltd. showcased a remarkable turnaround in the second quarter, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 612 crore. This surge was driven by higher volumes and favorable foreign exchange movements, overturning a net loss of Rs 585 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

UPL's total income saw an 8.37% increase, reaching Rs 12,019 crore, bolstered by effective strategies in volume growth and forex advantages. Expenses remained largely unchanged, while the company's diversified market reach and innovation-led R&D fortified its business model, according to CEO Jai Shroff.

Chief Financial Officer Bikash Prasad highlighted Q2 as a standout quarter, attributing strong profit growth to operational excellence and disciplined financial management. With net debt reduced and a strategic outlook for H2, UPL has revised its FY26 EBITDA growth guidance to 12-16%, indicating robust shareholder value creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)