Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Climate NGO in Foreign Exchange Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on a Delhi-NCR climate NGO over alleged foreign exchange violations. Probes focused on Satat Sampada Private Limited, revealing unlicensed liquor and investigating foreign funds' use. Authorities speculate funds aimed to influence government policies. The NGO has not responded to allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:14 IST
ED Cracks Down on Climate NGO in Foreign Exchange Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an extensive investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations by a Delhi-NCR-based climate and environmental NGO. According to official sources, the probe culminated in searches on Monday across several locations, including the office premises of Satat Sampada Private Limited, a business store, and two residences in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

While conducting the searches, agency officials reportedly discovered more than 45 litres of 'unlicensed' liquor at a location connected to the company's founders. The local excise authorities have been promptly informed and are expected to undertake suitable action against this regulatory breach.

The ED's investigation extends to scrutinizing the 'end use' of foreign exchange that the NGO reportedly received as consultancy charges from offshore organizations. Sources suggest these funds were possibly intended to exert influence on government policy. However, the NGO has yet to issue any responses to the federal agency's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequences

Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequenc...

 Global
2
Power Politics: Reigniting Chaos in Berlin

Power Politics: Reigniting Chaos in Berlin

 Global
3
Ambedkar's Plan to Empower Marathi Manoos in Mumbai

Ambedkar's Plan to Empower Marathi Manoos in Mumbai

 India
4
Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026