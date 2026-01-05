ED Cracks Down on Climate NGO in Foreign Exchange Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an extensive investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations by a Delhi-NCR-based climate and environmental NGO. According to official sources, the probe culminated in searches on Monday across several locations, including the office premises of Satat Sampada Private Limited, a business store, and two residences in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

While conducting the searches, agency officials reportedly discovered more than 45 litres of 'unlicensed' liquor at a location connected to the company's founders. The local excise authorities have been promptly informed and are expected to undertake suitable action against this regulatory breach.

The ED's investigation extends to scrutinizing the 'end use' of foreign exchange that the NGO reportedly received as consultancy charges from offshore organizations. Sources suggest these funds were possibly intended to exert influence on government policy. However, the NGO has yet to issue any responses to the federal agency's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)