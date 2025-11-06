Left Menu

Mahindra Group's Bold Expansion Plans Highlight Global Ambitions

Anish Shah, CEO of Mahindra Group, announced the company's ambitious plans for global market expansion, focusing on auto exports, aerospace, and their holiday segment, with an investment target of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahindra Group is setting ambitious goals for its global market expansion, as announced by its CEO and Managing Director, Anish Shah. Speaking at the 12th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Shah revealed plans to boost exports by 10-20% in key overseas markets, leveraging the company's diverse product portfolio.

During the event, Shah also positioned Mahindra's aerospace division as a future global player while emphasizing the group's core businesses in the auto and farm sectors. The company aims to capture a 10-20% market share in select markets worldwide, driven by strong demand for its products.

Moreover, Mahindra is focusing on the rapid growth of its 'growth gems' such as Mahindra Aerostructure and the holiday segment, the latter of which operates 100 domestic resorts and 35 European locations. In pursuit of these goals, the Group has announced a substantial capital expenditure plan of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore over the next three years, with the possibility of further investment.

