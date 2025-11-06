Left Menu

US Government Shutdown Slashes Flights Nationwide

Amid the US government shutdown, the FAA plans to cut flights by 10% in 40 high-volume markets to manage safety due to strained air traffic controllers. Major airports in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago will be affected. Airlines aim to minimize disruptions for travelers, providing options for refunds.

Updated: 06-11-2025 22:03 IST
In response to an ongoing government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a significant reduction in flight operations across 40 major US airports starting Friday. This move comes as air traffic controllers, working unpaid, show increasing signs of strain.

High-volume airports in key cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, are among those affected. The 10% reduction in air traffic aims to relieve pressure on controllers, some of whom have missed paychecks.

Airlines are grappling with potential disruptions, with up to 1,800 flights possibly canceled. Refunds and notifications are being arranged, but experts warn these cuts are unprecedented and could impact traveler confidence in US air travel.

