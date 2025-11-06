US Government Shutdown Slashes Flights Nationwide

In response to an ongoing government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a significant reduction in flight operations across 40 major US airports starting Friday. This move comes as air traffic controllers, working unpaid, show increasing signs of strain.

High-volume airports in key cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, are among those affected. The 10% reduction in air traffic aims to relieve pressure on controllers, some of whom have missed paychecks.

Airlines are grappling with potential disruptions, with up to 1,800 flights possibly canceled. Refunds and notifications are being arranged, but experts warn these cuts are unprecedented and could impact traveler confidence in US air travel.