Leonardo DiCaprio Misses Palm Springs Gala Amid Travel Disruptions

Leonardo DiCaprio, originally set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, will miss the Palm Springs International Film Festival due to airspace restrictions linked to Venezuela's geopolitical tensions. Despite travel hiccups preventing his departure from St. Barts, DiCaprio's film continues to gain accolades in the award season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:32 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio will not attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, a decision prompted by his inability to travel due to airspace restrictions connected to escalating geopolitical tensions in Venezuela. Event organizers confirmed that the actor was hindered from departing St. Barts, where he was holidaying.

The festival had planned to honor DiCaprio with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his work in 'One Battle After Another'. A spokesperson for the event expressed disappointment but celebrated DiCaprio's contributions, stating, "While his absence is felt, his talent and dedication remain an inspiration. We're proud to award him tonight."

Palm Springs International Airport reported a ground stop affecting flights, citing an FAA air traffic control issue impacting Southern California. This widespread complication coincided with geopolitical upheavals, including the custody of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. authorities, as announced by President Donald Trump.

Despite this setback, DiCaprio remains an awards season favorite, with his latest project already earning accolades. The gala will continue, honoring stars like Timothee Chalamet and Kate Hudson, among others.

