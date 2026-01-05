Snowstorms Disrupt Major European Airports, Prompt Flight Cancellations

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - France's civil aviation authority has called for airlines to cancel 15% of flights at Paris' Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports due to heavy snowfall blanketing the French capital.

This cancellation request extends until 2000 CET at Charles de Gaulle and until 2330 CET at Orly. The French transport ministry emphasizes the importance of verifying flight statuses before heading to the airport and advocates for public transportation amidst adverse conditions.

Simultaneously, Amsterdam's Schiphol airport faced significant disruptions, canceling nearly 500 flights and temporarily halting incoming air traffic. The snowstorm's impact on European air travel remains substantial, carrying consequences for travelers and airlines alike.