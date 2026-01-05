Left Menu

Snowstorms Disrupt Major European Airports, Prompt Flight Cancellations

Heavy snowfalls in Paris have led France's civil aviation authority to request the cancellation of 15% of flights at Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports. Amsterdam Schiphol also canceled flights, emphasizing the impact of weather disruptions on European air travel. Travelers are advised to check flight statuses and use public transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:26 IST
Snowstorms Disrupt Major European Airports, Prompt Flight Cancellations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - France's civil aviation authority has called for airlines to cancel 15% of flights at Paris' Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports due to heavy snowfall blanketing the French capital.

This cancellation request extends until 2000 CET at Charles de Gaulle and until 2330 CET at Orly. The French transport ministry emphasizes the importance of verifying flight statuses before heading to the airport and advocates for public transportation amidst adverse conditions.

Simultaneously, Amsterdam's Schiphol airport faced significant disruptions, canceling nearly 500 flights and temporarily halting incoming air traffic. The snowstorm's impact on European air travel remains substantial, carrying consequences for travelers and airlines alike.

TRENDING

1
Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

 India
2
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

 India
3
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
4
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026