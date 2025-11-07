Smartworks: Navigating Profitability with Scalable Campus Models

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has significantly curtailed its consolidated net loss to Rs 3.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, compared to Rs 15.82 crore in the same period last year, according to their regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company's total income saw a substantial boost, increasing by 22% to reach Rs 441.06 crore over the July-September quarter, up from Rs 360.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Neetish Sarda, the Founder and Managing Director of Smartworks, emphasized that the performance highlights their managed campus model's robustness. The company, now operating across 14 cities in India and Singapore, manages 12.7 million square feet with over 235,000 seats available.

(With inputs from agencies.)