Left Menu

Kerala Cracks Down on Tourist Buses Dodging Road Tax

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department conducted a surprise operation against out-of-state private tourist buses to enforce road tax payments. Intercepting 28 buses, officials highlighted violations like non-payment of tax, overspeeding, and banned air horn use. The operation aimed at buses arriving mainly from Chennai and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:55 IST
Kerala Cracks Down on Tourist Buses Dodging Road Tax
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department launched a surprise operation on Friday targeting private tourist buses from other states. The operation aimed to enforce payment of state road tax. During the operation, 28 buses were stopped and checked for various violations, including non-payment of road tax, overspeeding, and the use of banned air horns, according to officials.

The crackdown was strategically carried out around 3 a.m. to coincide with the arrival of private buses from Chennai and Bengaluru. These buses typically reach Kochi and other parts of Kerala in the early morning hours, making them prime targets for the operation.

While these vehicles have All India Permits, they are still obligated to pay state road tax. To minimize inconvenience, passengers in intercepted buses were allowed to disembark before the buses were directed to report to the MVD office, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Stocks Slide Amid Global Uncertainty and Trade Deal Dilemmas

Indian Stocks Slide Amid Global Uncertainty and Trade Deal Dilemmas

 India
2
Aster DM Healthcare Sees Profit Surge Amid Merger Progress

Aster DM Healthcare Sees Profit Surge Amid Merger Progress

 India
3
Migrant Workers: The Unexpected 'X Factor' in Bihar Elections

Migrant Workers: The Unexpected 'X Factor' in Bihar Elections

 India
4
Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025