Kerala Cracks Down on Tourist Buses Dodging Road Tax
The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department conducted a surprise operation against out-of-state private tourist buses to enforce road tax payments. Intercepting 28 buses, officials highlighted violations like non-payment of tax, overspeeding, and banned air horn use. The operation aimed at buses arriving mainly from Chennai and Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department launched a surprise operation on Friday targeting private tourist buses from other states. The operation aimed to enforce payment of state road tax. During the operation, 28 buses were stopped and checked for various violations, including non-payment of road tax, overspeeding, and the use of banned air horns, according to officials.
The crackdown was strategically carried out around 3 a.m. to coincide with the arrival of private buses from Chennai and Bengaluru. These buses typically reach Kochi and other parts of Kerala in the early morning hours, making them prime targets for the operation.
While these vehicles have All India Permits, they are still obligated to pay state road tax. To minimize inconvenience, passengers in intercepted buses were allowed to disembark before the buses were directed to report to the MVD office, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Star Player Retentions Ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction
Will write to PM Modi on sugarcane growers woes, seek time for meeting, says CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.
Shakti Scheme Revolutionizes Women's Mobility in Bengaluru
EU Investigates French Complaint Against Shein Over Content Violations
Delhi's Crackdown on Pollution Violations Intensifies