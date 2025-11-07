Divi's Laboratories Records 35% Profit Boost in Q2

Pharmaceuticals giant Divi's Laboratories Ltd announced a robust 35% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025, reporting figures that reached Rs 689 crore compared to Rs 510 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding period, according to their recent regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged to Rs 2,715 crore, a significant rise from Rs 2,338 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was accompanied by increased total expenses, which climbed to Rs 1,948 crore from last fiscal's Rs 1,722 crore.

Notably, Divi's Laboratories, known for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and nutraceutical components, reported a forex gain of Rs 63 crore for the second quarter, up from a Rs 29 crore gain during the same period the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)