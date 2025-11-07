Left Menu

Divi's Laboratories Records 35% Profit Boost in Q2

In Q2 2025, Divi's Laboratories Ltd reported a consolidated net profit rise to Rs 689 crore, a 35% increase driven by higher revenue. The pharmaceutical firm also reported a surge in forex gains and overall expenses. Revenue from operations reached Rs 2,715 crore for the quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:45 IST
Divi's Laboratories Records 35% Profit Boost in Q2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceuticals giant Divi's Laboratories Ltd announced a robust 35% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025, reporting figures that reached Rs 689 crore compared to Rs 510 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding period, according to their recent regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged to Rs 2,715 crore, a significant rise from Rs 2,338 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was accompanied by increased total expenses, which climbed to Rs 1,948 crore from last fiscal's Rs 1,722 crore.

Notably, Divi's Laboratories, known for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and nutraceutical components, reported a forex gain of Rs 63 crore for the second quarter, up from a Rs 29 crore gain during the same period the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

 India
2
Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

 Russia
3
Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

 India
4
Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025