New Vande Bharat Express Connects Kerala with Bengaluru: A Leap Forward in Southern Railway Travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express this Saturday, marking Kerala's third service under this category. The online launch is scheduled for 7 am and will be attended by several dignitaries, including Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and Union Ministers.

According to Southern Railway, this new Vande Bharat service strengthens the linkage between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, bringing the total number of pairs operating under its jurisdiction to 12. The service promises to improve connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru, traversing major cities like Thrissur, Coimbatore, and Salem.

The railway officials emphasized that this service would greatly benefit IT professionals, entrepreneurs, and students. The inaugural ceremony will be live-streamed across key stations, while the train will run as a special service with eight coaches.

