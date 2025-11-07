Left Menu

New Vande Bharat Express Connects Kerala with Bengaluru: A Leap Forward in Southern Railway Travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Kerala's third such service, enhancing connectivity with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The new service targets IT professionals, businessmen, and students, ensuring seamless travel across major cities in Southern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express this Saturday, marking Kerala's third service under this category. The online launch is scheduled for 7 am and will be attended by several dignitaries, including Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and Union Ministers.

According to Southern Railway, this new Vande Bharat service strengthens the linkage between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, bringing the total number of pairs operating under its jurisdiction to 12. The service promises to improve connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru, traversing major cities like Thrissur, Coimbatore, and Salem.

The railway officials emphasized that this service would greatly benefit IT professionals, entrepreneurs, and students. The inaugural ceremony will be live-streamed across key stations, while the train will run as a special service with eight coaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

