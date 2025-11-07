Left Menu

Balmer Lawrie's Slight Profit Dip in Q3 Financials

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd reported a slight decline in its net profit for the quarter ended September, totaling Rs 48.48 crore compared to Rs 49.69 crore a year earlier. The company's total income also saw a minor decrease to Rs 647.48 crore. Profit before tax fell to Rs 65.50 crore.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, a diversified public sector undertaking, reported a minor dip in net profits for the September quarter, clocking Rs 48.48 crore, down from Rs 49.69 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income for the quarter slightly decreased to Rs 647.48 crore, compared to Rs 648.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The profit before tax also saw a marginal decline, falling to Rs 65.50 crore from Rs 68.58 crore a year ago, the company disclosed in a statement. The six-month figures ending September 30 reflected a total income of Rs 1,332.76 crore, with profit before tax at Rs 140.88 crore and net profit reaching Rs 104.41 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

