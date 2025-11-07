Data Drought: How the Fed is Navigating with Alternative Insights

Amid a halt in federal data due to a government shutdown, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned to alternative sources to gauge economic health. By analyzing business surveys and private data, the Fed is able to make informed policy decisions. This approach was critical ahead of their October meeting.

Despite the lack of traditional data, technology such as AI and online data scraping has enabled policymakers to gain a broader view of economic trends. These methods have closely aligned with past government data, providing a reliable substitute and reinforcing the central bank's confidence in their economic assessments.

Key players like Revelio Labs and PriceStats have contributed valuable insights, highlighting both the potential and limitations of non-traditional data. This pivot underscores the necessity of adaptable strategies in economic forecasting, especially during politically uncertain times, as the Fed prepares for its December meeting.

