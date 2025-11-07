Left Menu

Data Drought: How the Fed is Navigating with Alternative Insights

With traditional federal data sources limited by a government shutdown, the U.S. Federal Reserve is leveraging alternative information from business surveys, private data, and technology to assess the economy. Despite challenges, these methods provide a comprehensive view, helping guide policy decisions amid ongoing debates on job growth and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:39 IST
Data Drought: How the Fed is Navigating with Alternative Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a halt in federal data due to a government shutdown, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned to alternative sources to gauge economic health. By analyzing business surveys and private data, the Fed is able to make informed policy decisions. This approach was critical ahead of their October meeting.

Despite the lack of traditional data, technology such as AI and online data scraping has enabled policymakers to gain a broader view of economic trends. These methods have closely aligned with past government data, providing a reliable substitute and reinforcing the central bank's confidence in their economic assessments.

Key players like Revelio Labs and PriceStats have contributed valuable insights, highlighting both the potential and limitations of non-traditional data. This pivot underscores the necessity of adaptable strategies in economic forecasting, especially during politically uncertain times, as the Fed prepares for its December meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

 India
2
TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

 India
3
Pentagon's Procurement Overhaul: A New Era in Defense Acquisition

Pentagon's Procurement Overhaul: A New Era in Defense Acquisition

 Global
4
Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025