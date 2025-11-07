Stock Market Takes a Tech Tumble Amid AI Bubble Concerns

Investors turned cautious as tech-dominated stock markets braced for the largest weekly plummet in seven months, prompted by apprehensions surrounding the artificial intelligence stock rally's longevity.

Contributors to this bearish mood include weaker-than-anticipated trade data from China, highlighting the impact of U.S. tariffs, and fears about a burgeoning bubble in the AI share landscape.

Despite the volatility, global economic growth remains robust, with emerging markets demonstrating strength and the Federal Reserve's policies providing balance amid persistent economic concerns in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)