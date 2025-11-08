India moving fast on path of development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said infrastructure is a major factor in the economic growth of developed countries around the world, and India is also moving fast on the path of development.

He said spiritual tourism has ushered in development in Uttar Pradesh, with devotees visiting pilgrimage sites contributing thousands of crores of rupees to the state's economy.

The PM was speaking after flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Banaras railway station in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

''In developed countries across the world, the biggest reason for economic growth has been their infrastructure. In every nation that has achieved major progress, the driving force behind it has been infrastructure development,'' Modi said.

''Infrastructure is not just about big bridges and highways. Whenever such systems are developed anywhere, it sparks the overall development of that region,'' he said.

Underlining India's fast-paced progress, the prime minister said, ''With so many Vande Bharat trains running and flights arriving from countries across the world, all these developments are now linked to growth. Today, India is also moving rapidly on this path.'' ''Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation of a new generation of Indian Railways.

''Vande Bharat is a train of Indians, built by Indians for Indians, of which every Indian is proud,'' he said.

Now even foreign travellers are amazed by Vande Bharat. Today, India has launched a campaign to improve its resources for a developed country and these trains are going to be a milestone in that, he added.

With the addition of the four new trains, Modi said, more than 160 Vande Bharat Express trains are now operational in the country.

Modi further said that spiritual tourism has become a major source of income and has ushered in development in Uttar Pradesh.

''In our country, pilgrimage has been considered a medium of national consciousness for centuries. These journeys are not merely routes for darshan of deities, but a sacred tradition that connects the soul of India,'' Modi said.

''Places like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot and Kurukshetra are the centres of our spiritual beliefs,'' he said.

Today, as these sacred destinations are being connected through the Vande Bharat network, it is also linking India's culture, faith and development.

This is an important step towards making symbols of India's heritage a representation of national growth, he said.

''These journeys also have an economic aspect, which is often not discussed. Over the past 11 years, the development work done in Uttar Pradesh has elevated pilgrimage tourism to a new level,'' the PM said.

''Last year, more than 11 crore devotees came to Kashi for Baba Vishwanath's darshan, and since the construction of the Ram Temple, over 6 crore people have visited Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla.

''These devotees have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to Uttar Pradesh's economy and provided steady income to hotel owners, transport operators, local artists and boatmen,'' he said.

This has created new opportunities for the youth, Modi noted.

''Hundreds of young people in Varanasi are now starting new ventures, from transport to local businesses. Because of all this, the doors of prosperity are opening in Kashi and across Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

To realise the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) from a 'Viksit Kashi', numerous infrastructure projects are being undertaken here, Modi said.

Today, Kashi is experiencing continuous expansion, development and qualitative improvement, with facilities ranging from good hospitals, good roads, gas pipelines, and internet connectivity, he said.

Work on the ropeway is progressing rapidly, he said.

''Our effort is to make visiting Varanasi, staying in Varanasi and enjoying the amenities of Varanasi a special experience for everyone,'' he added.

Modi said the government is also striving to improve health services in Varanasi.

He said 10-11 years ago, BHU hospital was the only option for people seeking treatment for serious illnesses. Due to the large number of patients, one could not get treatment even after waiting overnight.

''For serious illnesses like cancer, people would sell their land and farms, and travel to Mumbai for treatment.

''Today, our government has worked to alleviate all these concerns of the people of Kashi. Mahamana cancer hospital for cancer, Sankara Netralaya for eye treatment, state-of-the-art trauma centre at BHU, and divisional hospital at Shatabdi Chikitsalaya, Pandeypur, have all become a boon for Kashi, Purvanchal, and the surrounding states,'' he said.

Due to Ayushman Bharat and Janaushadhi Kendras in these hospitals, millions of poor people are saving crores of rupees. Kashi has become known as the health capital of this entire region, the prime minister said.

As the prime minister concluded his speech, slogans like ''Hum Bharat ke wasi, dekh rahe hain viksit Kashi (We Indians are seeing a developed Kashi)'' rent the air.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union ministers Suresh Gopi, George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu, and other dignitaries attended virtually.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

The semi-high-speed trains will significantly reduce travel time between major stations, enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country, according to an official statement.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, officials said.

