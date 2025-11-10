China suspends port fees on US-linked ships for a year

China will suspend port fees levied on U.S.-linked vessels for a year, its transport ministry said on Monday.

The suspension will kick in from 13:01 local time (0501 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.

