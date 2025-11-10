Left Menu

China suspends port fees on US-linked ships for a year

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:01 IST
China suspends port fees on US-linked ships for a year
  Country:
  • China

China will suspend port fees levied on U.S.-linked vessels for a year, its transport ministry said on Monday.

The suspension will kick in from 13:01 local time (0501 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

